X

NBA

    Miles McBride, Knicks Agree to 3-Year, $13M Contract After Anunoby Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - DECEMBER 20: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 20, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks and guard Miles McBride have agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. McBride was the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. <a href="https://t.co/YgYPMK4zuA">pic.twitter.com/YgYPMK4zuA</a>

    SNY's Ian Begley and The Athletic's Fred Katz reported more details.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Knicks &amp; Miles McBride have agreed on a 3-year, $13M extension, source said. As noted earlier, McBride will get big opportunity to move into NYK rotation w/Immanuel Quickley now in TOR. Tom Thibodeau has been a McBride fan since NYK drafted him. ESPN first on McBride extension

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    All $13 million in the Miles McBride extension are guaranteed, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a>. It has no incentives.<br><br>The contract kicks in for the 2023-24 season.

    Earlier Saturday, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

    As Begley noted, McBride will get an opportunity in the Knicks' rotation with Quickley, who was New York's top scoring guard off the bench and a reigning Sixth Man of the Year finalist, no longer in town.

    McBride played a season-high 18 minutes on Saturday in a 140-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting.

    In his three years with New York, McBride has averaged 2.8 points in 10.0 minutes per game. The door is open for him to contribute more, however, and this contract clearly implies that a larger role is forthcoming for the ex-West Virginia star.

    Miles McBride, Knicks Agree to 3-Year, $13M Contract After Anunoby Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon