Miles McBride, Knicks Agree to 3-Year, $13M Contract After Anunoby Trade

Miles McBride, Knicks Agree to 3-Year, $13M Contract After Anunoby TradeDecember 31, 2023
The New York Knicks and guard Miles McBride have agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has agreed on a three-year, $13 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of <a href="https://twitter.com/PrioritySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrioritySports</a> tell ESPN. McBride was the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. <a href="https://t.co/YgYPMK4zuA">pic.twitter.com/YgYPMK4zuA</a>
SNY's Ian Begley and The Athletic's Fred Katz reported more details.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks & Miles McBride have agreed on a 3-year, $13M extension, source said. As noted earlier, McBride will get big opportunity to move into NYK rotation w/Immanuel Quickley now in TOR. Tom Thibodeau has been a McBride fan since NYK drafted him. ESPN first on McBride extension
Earlier Saturday, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.
As Begley noted, McBride will get an opportunity in the Knicks' rotation with Quickley, who was New York's top scoring guard off the bench and a reigning Sixth Man of the Year finalist, no longer in town.
McBride played a season-high 18 minutes on Saturday in a 140-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting.
In his three years with New York, McBride has averaged 2.8 points in 10.0 minutes per game. The door is open for him to contribute more, however, and this contract clearly implies that a larger role is forthcoming for the ex-West Virginia star.