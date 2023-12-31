Miles McBride, Knicks Agree to 3-Year, $13M Contract After Anunoby Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks and guard Miles McBride have agreed to a three-year, $13 million contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

SNY's Ian Begley and The Athletic's Fred Katz reported more details.

Earlier Saturday, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

As Begley noted, McBride will get an opportunity in the Knicks' rotation with Quickley, who was New York's top scoring guard off the bench and a reigning Sixth Man of the Year finalist, no longer in town.

McBride played a season-high 18 minutes on Saturday in a 140-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting.