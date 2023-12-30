X

CFB

    Jets' Garrett Wilson Says CFB Bowl Games 'Suck' amid Georgia's Rout of FSU

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 30, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 24: Garrett Wilson #17 of the New York Jets is pushed out of bounds by Percy Butler #35 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Georgia Bulldogs took a 42-3 halftime lead over the depleted Florida State Seminoles in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

    Amid that massive blowout, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson levied some criticism toward the state of college football bowl games:

    Garrett Wilson @GarrettWilson_V

    Bowl games suck. Used to mean something

    Per Emily Dozier of Sporting News, at least 23 Seminoles players decided to not play in the Orange Bowl (nine opting out amid declaring for the NFL draft, 14 others who entered the transfer portal).

    That group included first-round draft prospects in defensive end Jared Verse and wideouts Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Jets' Garrett Wilson Says CFB Bowl Games 'Suck' amid Georgia's Rout of FSU
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon