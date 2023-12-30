Knicks Rumors: OG Anunoby Could Take Contract Discount; Was Eyeing $40M Per Year

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The New York Knicks' newest piece OG Anunoby could be willing to take a contract discount, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Saturday.

The Knicks landed Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick, potentially giving New York the piece it was looking for to go alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Anunoby is in the third year of a four-year, $72 million contract, and he will likely be looking for a bigger contract should he hit free agency and decline his 2024-25 player option. According to Fischer, Anunoby was initially looking for a salary around the $40 million mark, but he might be willing to settle for a lower number with his new team.

"The Knicks didn't land Anunoby without an understanding of his own financial considerations," Fischer wrote. "Anunoby held meetings with several agencies this past offseason when he decided to leave Klutch Sports, telling potential representation he was interested in a larger offensive role that would be commensurate with a salary figure in the ballpark of $40 million in average annual value, league sources told Yahoo Sports. However, Anunoby did leave those potential agents with the impression he would be willing to accept a smaller figure if he were to have landed in New York, sources said."

Anunoby has consistently averaged solid offensive numbers over the past four seasons, putting up 15.1 points per game this season. His role could change with the Knicks, though he'll likely be looking to put up similar numbers with his new squad.

Anunoby left Klutch Sports Group over the summer and is now represented by Sam Rose, who is the son of Knicks president Leon Rose. Rose also represents Brunson. Anunoby has a player option worth $19.9 million next season, which he is expected to decline.

At 17-14 on the season and sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are looking to use Anunoby to help get them over the hump. While they lost their third and fourth-leading scorers in Barrett and Quickley, Anunoby should be able to step in and take on a bigger offensive role to make up for the loss.

Anunoby also brings a defensive element to the Knicks, averaging a steal per game. Last season, he recorded a league-best 1.9 steals per game.