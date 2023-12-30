Video: WWE's Shotzi Marries Partner in Las Vegas, Wears Wedding Dress for Tag Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

After eloping Friday in Las Vegas, WWE Superstar Shotzi wrestled in her wedding dress at a live event.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, WWE posted video of Shotzi leaving a wedding chapel with her new husband and then making her entrance while wearing her wedding dress:

Shotzi posted photos of herself and her partner Friday on Instagram and included the following caption: "JUST MARRIED! When I realized I would be performing in Vegas, we decided to elope before the show. It was very spontaneous and so perfectly us. I loved every second of it. I'll post something a little mushier later but its now time for an action packed reception!"

At the house show, which was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Shotzi teamed with Bianca Belair in a winning effort against WWE women's champion Iyo Sky and Bayley of Damage CTRL.

Shotzi, 31, has been under contract with WWE since 2019, and after enjoying success in NXT, she made the leap to the main roster in 2021.

In recent months, Shotzi has been feuding with Bayley and all of Damage CTRL since they were responsible for cutting her hair.

At Survivor Series in November, Shotzi teamed with Belair, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to beat Damage CTRL in a WarGames match.