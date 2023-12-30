NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Has Made Bears' Decision to Draft QB in 2024 'Difficult'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears appear set up to have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but their decision has reportedly been complicated by Justin Fields' strong play down the stretch.

The Bears are 6-9 but are in position to select No. 1 due to last year's trade with the Carolina Panthers with USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye among the potential prizes at the top.

However, the play of Fields has been improving and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that he is, at the very least, giving the front office plenty to think about entering the offseason.

"I was told that Fields has absolutely made Chicago's decision in the draft difficult by his playmaking and how he has done this year," Fowler said.

The Bears had an opportunity to take a quarterback with the top pick in 2023, with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud among the top options. Chicago elected to maximize its assets and stick with Fields, a decision that has put them in a favorable position once again.

Williams has been viewed as a very intriguing prospect and as someone who can become a superstar in the NFL. Using the top pick on him could catapult the team toward contention, but Chicago may already have that player in Fields if he gets the right weapons around him.

Fields has totaled 2,146 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season while adding 585 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He has shown promise with this Bears team, and maximizing assets once again or adding a dynamic wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. with that top pick could be an intriguing option.