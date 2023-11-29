Caleb Williams NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for USC QB

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 215

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great arm talent. Throws with good velocity and can manipulate the ball's flight to make any throw.

— Rare ability to throw off-platform and on the move. Flexible, explosive torso.

— Great accuracy to all three levels. Can offer wonderful touch placement when needed.

— Elite patience and vision as a playmaker.

— Above-average processing skills. Handles USC's offense well.

— Above-average athlete. Twitchy and flexible mover.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average height for the position.

— Footwork can make him late with on-schedule throws. Often drops back square to the line of scrimmage and needs extra steps to gather himself.

— Aggressive to a fault as a playmaker at times.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born November 18, 2001

— 5-star recruit in 2021 class for Oklahoma, per 247Sports

— Transferred from Oklahoma to USC in 2022

— Two-year starter

— 2022 Heisman Trophy winner; 2022 unanimous first-team All-American

OVERALL

Caleb Williams is electric, plain and simple.

It all starts with arm talent. He doesn't throw with quite the same velocity of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen or Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, but he can really spin it. Williams can also flick the ball 50 yards downfield like it's nothing. Combine that with pretty consistent accuracy across the board, and you've got a scary passer.

What really makes Williams' arm special is the elasticity in his throwing motion. Williams' upper half is incredibly flexible, and he generates a ton of torque seemingly out of nowhere. Whether the pocket is cluttered or Williams is on the move, he's always able to get the ball out cleanly with the same kind of velocity and control he would get under normal circumstances.

Williams is, of course, a unique playmaker. He loves to hang onto the ball, sometimes to his detriment, and hunt for the big play. While normally a sticky proposition for young quarterbacks, the consistency at which Williams delivers in those moments is astounding. He finds unique angles and is always willing to attack them because of the faith in his arm.

Athletically, Williams crosses the threshold, but may be a smidgen overrated. His initial reactions in the pocket are twitched-up, and he has smooth change of directions. Those skills make him a lethal scrambler. With that said, Williams' burst and speed in the open field is nothing threatening by NFL standards. He can be an efficient scrambler, but not much of a designed run threat.

Areas of improvement for Williams mostly come down to consistency.

Williams is a quality processor, but he sometimes gets in his own way. His affinity for the big play can mean he'll pass up easier opportunities earlier in the down. Additionally, Williams tends to drop back square to the offensive line (which helps him stay on his toes and see). That can disrupt his timing on specific routes because he needs an extra step to gather himself. These are not fatal flaws, but he'll need to improve upon them in the NFL.

Overall, Williams is a fascinating prospect. The arm talent oozes off the film, and he is a special playmaker when things break down. Williams is also more put together as a processor than his playing style suggests, even if he still needs work.

In the NFL, Williams would fit best in a spread-out passing offense that gives him space and enables his playmaking ability, similar to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or the aforementioned Josh Allen.

GRADE: 9.4 (Top-10 Player)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Kyler Murray