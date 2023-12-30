Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart React to Finding out About Knicks' OG Anunoby Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The New York Knicks roster is getting a major overhaul.

New York is acquiring OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Quickley, who is headed to Toronto, appeared to find out about the move on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Josh Hart, who is staying with the Knicks, also reacted to the reports shortly after they broke:

Quickley had spent his entire four-year career in New York and emerged as a key contributor off the bench for the franchise over the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old guard is on pace to have a career year, averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30 games while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.

The Knicks received guard Malachi Flynn from Toronto in the deal, though he's a downgrade in terms of offensive production off the bench. Through 31 games this season, he's averaging 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.

New York is getting a classic 3-and-D wing in Anunoby, which should help the franchise make up for the loss of Mitchell Robinson defensively, but it's hard to imagine this trade alone will help the Knicks contend in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks have a stranglehold over the rest of the Eastern Conference, and the addition of Anunoby in New York likely isn't going to change that.