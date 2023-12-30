NBA Fans Slam Knicks for Getting 'Fleeced' in OG Anunoby Trade with Raptors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks and NBA fans voiced their displeasure Saturday on social media regarding the blockbuster trade for former Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors agreed to send Anunoby, forward Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and the Detroit Pistons' 2024 second-round pick.

Given the collective talent of Barrett and Quickley, plus the fact that Anunoby is playing on an expiring contract, many fans expressed their belief on X, formerly known as Twitter, that New York got fleeced in the deal:

Anunoby has a player option for next season, but if he and the Knicks don't agree to a new contract, the team runs the risk of him bolting and leaving them with nothing but cap space.

The 26-year-old small forward was a role player on the Raptors' championship team in 2019, and he has become a far bigger contributor since then.

Over the past five seasons, Anunoby has been a starter, and he has been among the best perimeter defenders in the league, averaging one steal per game or better each season.

Anunoby led the NBA last season with 1.9 steals per game, and while it has dipped to 1.0 steal per game this season, he is also averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers made, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from long range.

Joining a Knicks team that is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference at 17-14, Anunoby will likely immediately become the No. 3 scoring option behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

New York lost some of its depth by trading Barrett and Quickley, but it is still strong in that department with Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Quentin Grimes and others playing key roles.

In Barrett and Quickley, the Raptors added two young, talented players to grow alongside Scottie Barnes.

The 23-year-old Barrett was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and he was the Knicks' third-leading scorer this season with 18.2 points per game.

Quickley, 24, is averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season as a bench player, but he could conceivably become a regular starter in Toronto alongside Dennis Schröder.