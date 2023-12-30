X

NBA

    Knicks, Raptors' Updated Rosters, Starting Lineups After OG Anunoby-RJ Barrett Trade

    Erin WalshDecember 30, 2023

    OG Anunoby has played his final game as a Toronto Raptor, and the same can be said for RJ Barrett with the New York Knicks.

    The Raptors are trading Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks in exchange for Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The deal marks a significant shakeup to the rosters and starting lineups of both franchises, so here's a look at the updated depth charts each franchise.

    New York Knicks Starting Lineup and Roster

    PG: Jalen Brunson, Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn

    SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride

    SF: OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Evan Fournier

    PF: Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa, Jacob Toppin, Jericho Sims

    C: Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson, Dmytro Skapintsev, Mitchell Robinson (injured)

    Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup and Roster

    PG: Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder, Markquis Nowell

    SG: Gary Trent Jr., Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick

    SF: RJ Barrett, Otto Porter Jr., Jalen McDaniels

    PF: Pascal Siakam,Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

    C: Jakob Poeltl

