Texas' Arch Manning Denies He Earns More in NIL Than Brock Purdy's 49ers Contract

Tim Warner/Getty Images

University of Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning denied speculation this week that he makes more through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earns in the NFL.

According to Inside Texas, Manning noted that his parents handle his NIL earnings, but he doubted that he makes more than the NFL MVP candidate, saying: "I'm not involved with my NIL. You would have to ask my dad about that. I have no idea. I don't think I'm making however much more than Brock Purdy. Someone sent me that the other day."

Manning's comments came during media day ahead of the Longhorns' College Football Playoff matchup with Washington, and he was a very popular figure with the assembled media:

Per On3, Manning has the fourth-highest NIL valuation of any college athlete at $2.8 million. Comparatively, Purdy earned a base salary of $870,000 this season after San Francisco selected him with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Boardroom.TV, Manning's valuation does not necessarily mean he earned $2.8 million in NIL money this year, as several factors go into On3's NIL valuations.

Manning, who is the the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, entered the college ranks with more hype than anyone in recent memory.

After starring at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, 247Sports rated Manning as. 5-star recruit and the top overall prospect in his entire class.

Since Manning chose Texas, which boasts another former top recruit at quarterback in Quinn Ewers, he has barely played as a freshman, going 2-of-5 passing for 30 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Ewers has led Texas to the College Football Playoff and a semifinal matchup against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, but Manning his considered the future at quarterback for the Longhorns.

As for Purdy, he starred collegiately at Baylor and put up some solid numbers, but he wasn't considered a great prospect entering the 2022 NFL draft.

The Niners made him the Mr. Irrelevant pick, which is a spot that often sees the player fail to make the roster.

San Francisco kept Purdy as a third quarterback, but after Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance got injured, he was thrust into action down the stretch last season and went 5-0 as a starter, while leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

That was enough for head coach Kyle Shanahan to name Purdy the starter entering the 2023 season, and that move has paid dividends, as the Niners are the top team in the NFC at 11-4, and Purdy is completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,050 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Purdy is in line to earn a much longer contract soon if he continues to perform at his current level, but the fact that he has been so good at such a low salary is a big reason why the 49ers have been an elite team.