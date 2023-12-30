Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, More 2023-24 NFL Contract Bonuses Revealed in ESPN Report

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

More than a dozen NFL players have some pretty significant contract bonuses hanging in the balance over the last two weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein detailed the contract bonuses tied to the 2023-24 deals of several players, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Here's a deeper look at those bonuses broken down by player.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott will earn $1 million if the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl and another $1 million if he plays at least 50 percent of the snaps in the championship game.

The Cowboys are currently second in the NFC East with a 10-5 record and have already locked up a playoff spot. They have a seven percent chance to make the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Allen has the opportunity to earn some pretty significant bonuses this year.

The Bills signal-caller will earn $1.5 million if he wins the MVP award and another $1 million if the Bills win the AFC Championship game and he plays at least 60 percent of offensive snaps in that matchup.

Allen will earn an additional $2.5 million if the Bills win the Super Bowl and he plays 60 percent of the snaps.

Despite the numerous turnovers, Allen is firmly in the MVP conversation after leading the Bills to a 9-6 record, including wins over the Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo has a seven percent chance to make the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

In addition to earning $75,000 for each win, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will earn $250,000 if the team wins a wild-card game the signal-caller plays in and would earn another $500,000 for playing in a divisional victory.

If the Browns win the AFC title game and Flacco plays, he would earn another $1 million and if he starts a Super Bowl victory, he would earn another $2 million.

Flacco has been impressive since taking over as Cleveland's starting quarterback in Week 13. The Browns are 4-1 with the veteran under center and they have won each of their last four games to clinch a playoff berth.

The Browns have a three percent chance to make the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has played so well this season that the franchise is interested in keeping him onboard as their starter in 2024.

If Mayfield finishes the season having played more than 85 percent of Tampa Bay's snaps, he will earn $1 million. If the Bucs make the playoffs, that figures rises to $2 million.

If the Buccaneers reach the playoffs, Mayfield will also earn $250,000 for each playoff game that he plays at least 75 percent of snaps. He can also earn $300,000 each for finishing the in the NFL top 10 or NFC top five in passing yards, completion percentage, passer rating, touchdown passes and yards per pass

The Bucs are 8-7 on the year and have an 82 percent chance to make the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has been the team's starter since rookie Anthony Richardson was ruled out for the year with a shoulder injury in October, and he has exceeded expectations.

The Colts are 8-7 and remain in contention for the AFC South title. They have a 48 percent chance to make the playoffs, and it's largely due to Minshew's performance.

Minshew will earn $2 million if he plays 60 percent of Indy's snaps this season. He has played 83 percent of the team's snaps entering Week 17.

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has already earned a $500,000 bonus for his yardage entering Week 17 and that figure will rise to $750,000 if he reaches the 950 yard mark.

If Hopkins amasses 1,050 yards, he'll earn a $1 million bonus.

Additionally, if Hopkins catches 65 passes, he'll earn $250,000, and that figure rises in increments for 75 catches ($500,000), 85 catches ($750,000) and 95 catches ($1 million).

Hopkins' six touchdowns have earned him $500,000 and if he catches eight touchdowns that number rises to $750,000. He can earn up to $1 million for 10 touchdowns.

Hopkins also has bonuses for percentage of offensive snaps played, which can be worth up to $500,000 for 84 percent of offensive snaps played.

Hopkins has caught 61 passes for 939 yards and six touchdowns entering Week 17.

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

$4.5 million if he continues to average 68.1 percent of snaps played. Figure can rise to $9 million for 90 percent of snaps played.

Jacksonville Jaguars CB Darious Williams

$500,000 for four interceptions. Can earn up to $1 million for eight interceptions.

$1 million for 90 percent of defensive plays.

Atlanta Falcons DL Calais Campbell

$500,000 for 5.5 sacks. Can earn another $500,000 for eight sacks.

$500,000 for playing over 60 percent of snaps. Another $500,000 if he plays 70 percent of snaps.

Baltimore Ravens EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

$1 million for $8.5 sacks. Rises to $1.75 million with nine sacks.

$1 million if he plays 60 percent of snaps. Can reach up to $1.75 million if he plays 70 percent of snaps.

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

$250,000 for three touchdowns. Will jump to $500,000 for five touchdowns and $750,000 for seven touchdowns.

$250,000 for 34 catches. Can rise up to $750,000 for 50 catches.

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon

$250,000 if he reaches 10 total touchdowns. Figure rises to $350,000 for 12 total touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

$1 million for surpassing 900 total yards from scrimmage.

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

$3 million for passing 14 sacks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

$2.5 million for defensive improvement from 2022.

$200,000 for playing more than 65 percent of snaps and Bucs rank inside top 10 in points allowed.

$150,000 for five sacks.

$125,000 per Bucs playoff win if he plays at least 65 percent of snaps during regular season.

Atlanta Falcons EDGE Bud Dupree