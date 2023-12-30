Lakers Should Seek Trade for Hawks' Dejounte Murray amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

If the Atlanta Hawks consider shopping Dejounte Murray ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline, there should be plenty of interested suitors. The 27-year-old guard would provide a scoring boost to any of the league's 29 other teams.

Among the potential trade partners for the Hawks? Perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers are a team "to keep an eye on" as a possible landing spot for Murray, should he get dealt. And that would make a lot of sense for Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 17-15 and sitting in eighth in the Western Conference. They have star power (a core featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and have shown they can be a strong team as winners of the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament.

But Los Angeles could use another top player to legitimize its championship aspirations. Murray would provide that as an upgrade to the backcourt.

A seven-year NBA veteran, Murray has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of the past three seasons. Through his first 30 games of the 2023-24 campaign, he's averaging 20.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

It's not a sure thing that Atlanta will move Murray. But it seems possible, as SNY's Ian Begley recently reported the Hawks have been "receptive to trade offers this season."

Would the Lakers be willing to assemble the type of trade package it would take to acquire Murray? That could depend on how much the Hawks are seeking in return, which is unknown at this point.

But Los Angeles should be willing to part with significant draft capital, especially if Murray has interest in then signing a long-term extension. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

On the other hand, the cost for Murray could be lower because he is a pending UFA. And if that's true, then the Lakers should certainly be open to meeting the Hawks' asking price (whatever that may be).

James and Davis are the only Los Angeles players averaging more than 15.1 points per game this season. So if Murray was brought into the fold, it would give the Lakers a potent three-headed scoring attack leading their lineup.