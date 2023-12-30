X

    Giannis Wows NBA Fans With Dominance as Bucks Beat Cavs in Donovan Mitchell's Return

    Andrew PetersDecember 30, 2023

    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a big win over a division rival Friday night, dropping the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-11 behind another big night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    The Bucks star had 34 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging an insane stat line to start the year.

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged the following stat line over his first 30 games this season: <br><br>30+ PPG ⎹ 10+ RPG ⎹ 5+ APG ⎹ 1+ BPG ⎹ 1+ SPG<br><br>There is only one other time a player accomplished this in our database: <br><br>Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019 💪 <a href="https://t.co/eQhRSI9j0l">pic.twitter.com/eQhRSI9j0l</a>

    His hot start to the 2023-24 campaign continued on Friday and it fueled the Bucks to a key win. Antetokounmpo also got some help from his co-star, Damian Lillard, who had 31 points.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    Giannis with the spin and the slam! <a href="https://t.co/Sh9gEwtA8i">pic.twitter.com/Sh9gEwtA8i</a>

    Antetokounmpo's big night had NBA fans hyped for what is looking like another MVP-caliber season.

    GiannisStats @GiannisStats34

    Giannis 3rd quarter stats:<br>26 MIN<br>28 PTS<br>9 REB<br>5 AST<br>1 STL<br>15 +/-<br>12/19 FG<br>4/5 FTS<br><br>No free throw merchant allegations today🔥🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/gqAQMDqGmk">pic.twitter.com/gqAQMDqGmk</a>

    Becky Hammon, Hall of Famer @kneary22

    30/10/5 for Giannis. Again.

    Flash 🐍 @MambaFreak24

    40 pt Bucks Qtr<br>Giannis and Dame with 14 each in the Qtr<br>We back <a href="https://t.co/bctkspaXJh">pic.twitter.com/bctkspaXJh</a>

    tj 🈂️ @bigdawggtjj

    28 points for dame and giannis in the third to change the game around, that's what superstars do

    J👑BLEACHTYBW @Animesempai0

    Cavs can't hold Giannis inside, they were playing in the first half now the Bucks putting their foot to the gas <a href="https://t.co/NFq5jR4gnw">https://t.co/NFq5jR4gnw</a>

    Becky Hammon, Hall of Famer @kneary22

    OK GIANNIS

    Charlie @chuck47i

    HOLY GIANNIS SLAM!

    H A Z E @SherrodMyrion

    giannis is insane .

    nikkibee 🐝 @NikkiSchorer

    GIANNIS KING 👑

    With the win, the Bucks improved to 24-8 on the season and Milwaukee sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics. The win is the second-straight for the Bucks after losing their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, and now they're looking to carry the momentum into 2024.

