Giannis Wows NBA Fans With Dominance as Bucks Beat Cavs in Donovan Mitchell's Return

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a big win over a division rival Friday night, dropping the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-11 behind another big night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star had 34 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging an insane stat line to start the year.

His hot start to the 2023-24 campaign continued on Friday and it fueled the Bucks to a key win. Antetokounmpo also got some help from his co-star, Damian Lillard, who had 31 points.

Antetokounmpo's big night had NBA fans hyped for what is looking like another MVP-caliber season.