Giannis Wows NBA Fans With Dominance as Bucks Beat Cavs in Donovan Mitchell's Return

Giannis Wows NBA Fans With Dominance as Bucks Beat Cavs in Donovan Mitchell's ReturnDecember 30, 2023
The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a big win over a division rival Friday night, dropping the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-11 behind another big night from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks star had 34 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five assists. Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging an insane stat line to start the year.
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged the following stat line over his first 30 games this season: <br><br>30+ PPG ⎹ 10+ RPG ⎹ 5+ APG ⎹ 1+ BPG ⎹ 1+ SPG<br><br>There is only one other time a player accomplished this in our database: <br><br>Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2019 💪 <a href="https://t.co/eQhRSI9j0l">pic.twitter.com/eQhRSI9j0l</a>
His hot start to the 2023-24 campaign continued on Friday and it fueled the Bucks to a key win. Antetokounmpo also got some help from his co-star, Damian Lillard, who had 31 points.
Antetokounmpo's big night had NBA fans hyped for what is looking like another MVP-caliber season.
With the win, the Bucks improved to 24-8 on the season and Milwaukee sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics. The win is the second-straight for the Bucks after losing their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, and now they're looking to carry the momentum into 2024.