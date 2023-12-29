Dwight Howard Trolls Cade Cunningham, Pistons amid Losing Streak: 'Taiwan Is Calling'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If Cade Cunningham gets tired of playing for the 2-29 Detroit Pistons, former NBA center Dwight Howard is ready for the 2021 No. 1 pick to join him overseas.

"Taiwan is calling," Howard wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a post about Cunningham and the Pistons.

Howard, the former No. 1 pick of the 2004 draft, joined the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan following his final 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The previous day Howard suggested alternatives to the Pistons lineup that would replace current players with himself and other former NBA stars, including Michael Beasley and DeMarcus Cousins.

The Pistons lost their 28th straight game in overtime Thursday night to the Boston Celtics on the road.