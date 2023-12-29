Arch Manning Taking All Texas Backup QB Reps Ahead of CFP Game vs. Washington

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas signal-caller Arch Manning has taken all of the backup quarterback snaps in practice ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup with Washington in the College Football Playoff (per ESPN's Andrea Adelson).

Manning originally operated as the team's third-string passer throughout the regular season behind starter Quinn Ewers as well as Maalik Murphy, although Murphy's decision to enter the transfer portal and commit to Duke left an opportunity for Manning to rise on the depth chart.

He was a highly-touted prospect in high school, a 5-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports' composite rankings. He received offers from several notable schools such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Florida, and Tennessee.

Manning hasn't seen much playing time in his freshman campaign due to his previous status as the team's third-string quarterback, completing just two of his five pass attempts for 30 yards in limited action.

"When you get into the season, you don't always have the opportunity to get everybody the amount of reps that you would like to," Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood told reporters on Friday, per Adelson. "So I think that's the biggest change for him. We've got a ton of confidence in Arch. I think his progression throughout the year has been excellent."

While Manning isn't gaining experience on the field just yet, he's made sure to remain proactive by engaging with the team's veterans as well as the coaching staff to get ready for his likely future as a starter.

"You can just tell that he wants to learn as much as he can," Ewers said, via Adelson. "He's always asking questions, just trying to do his best. I think he understands the opportunity he has in front of him, and he's definitely not going to waste it."