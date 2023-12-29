Kareem Jackson, Randy Gregory Back Ryan Clark's Criticism of Broncos' Sean Payton

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos players Kareem Jackson and Randy Gregory appear to agree with Ryan Clark's criticism of head coach Sean Payton.

Both Jackson and Gregory commented on an Instagram post displaying Clark's comments from Friday morning's Get Up on ESPN about Payton's behavior as Broncos head coach being "unacceptable."

Jackson commented, "Da truth RC," and Gregory added, "all facts."

While discussing Payton's benching of starting quarterback Russell Wilson, Clark said:

"Let's be honest: Sean Payton has behaved as a thug since he became the coach of the Denver Broncos. Immediately when he gets in the building, he starts to undercut Russell Wilson personally and professionally from his first press conference on."

"... I don't believe there was a thing Russell Wilson could do to make Sean Payton like him. I think from a personality standpoint it was a bad match. I think schematically it was a bad match. But my point is this, my point is this, let's hold Sean Payton to some sort of professional accountability. His behavior as the head coach of the Denver Broncos is unacceptable. If I'm the Walton family, I do not want somebody representing me this way."

Jackson played under Payton this season before being released by the Broncos following the team's loss to the New England Patriots. Gregory also played for Payton this year before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October.

After the news that Payton was benching Wilson for the final two games of the regular season in favor of Jarrett Stidham, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the veteran is expecting to be cut by the franchise in March.

Russini added that over the last two months, Wilson "has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season."

The Broncos are 7-8 on the season and have a seven percent chance to make the playoffs. If they lose Sunday's game to the Los Angeles Chargers, that number drops to below one percent.