NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Expects to Be Released by Broncos in March After Benching

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Russell Wilson era in Denver appears to be nearing an end.

Wilson is "expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who added that over the last two months, "the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season."

It's been a year and a half since Wilson introduced himself to the Denver faithful with a video saying, "Broncos country, let's ride."

Wilson has certainly taken Broncos fans on a ride, just not the one they were expecting when the franchise traded Noah Fant, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the veteran.

Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, and the Broncos were hoping he could bring some of his magic to Denver and lead the franchise back into the postseason.

Wilson has been Denver's starting quarterback in each of the last two seasons, but he has been largely disappointing since arriving in the Mile High City, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Broncos were benching him for the final two games of the regular season in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

During the 2022 season, Wilson completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, in addition to rushing for 277 yards and three scores. The Broncos finished 7-10, missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

After firing Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and replacing him with Sean Payton, the Broncos expected Wilson to bounce back with a strong 2023 campaign. While he performed better than he did in 2022, he didn't meet expectations before his benching.

The 35-year-old completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 15 games, in addition to rushing for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Broncos to a 7-8 record and now Denver is likely to miss the playoffs for the seventh straight season.