Report: Raptors Have 'No Appetite for a Reset, Teardown or Rebuild' amid Trade Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have been heavily included in trade rumors this winter amid a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign, but it appears the franchise isn't ready to enter full teardown mode just yet.

The Raptors have "no appetite for a reset, teardown or rebuild" ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby—two of Toronto's biggest stars—have been linked in trade rumors over the last month with teams like the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks among those reportedly interested in their services.

Siakam is in the final year of his contract and is set to hit free agency this summer. While he has been one of Toronto's best players since making his debut in 2016, the Raptors currently have no plans to offer him an extension tight now, Grange reported.

Grange wrote:

"To start with, not in the plan for the moment is an extension for Siakam, who can sign with Toronto for up to four years and $192 million until June 30. There have been framework-type conversations since the early days of the season, per league sources, and each side has eyed Dec. 30 as a potential impetus to reach decision. Given that no agreement has been reached, it seems safe to infer the Raptors' interests lie in something closer to the three-year extension that they offered at the beginning of the 2022-23 season that Siakam rejected."

Anunoby, meanwhile, has a player option for 2024-25 worth $19.9 million that he can decline to become a free agent this summer.

It's unclear where the Raptors stand on offering Anunoby an extension, though the "consensus" among NBA executives who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype is that Siakam "would be the one more likely of the two players to be traded."

Although the Raptors sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-18 record, Siakam continues to play well. He's averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 30 games while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from deep.

The same can be said for Anunoby, who's averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26 games while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.