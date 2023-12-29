NBA Rumors: Pistons Have 'No Plans' to Trade Bojan Bogdanović Despite Losing Streak

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Having tied the NBA record with 28 consecutive losses, the Detroit Pistons aren't necessarily looking to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Pistons have "no plans" to trade Bojan Bogdanović unless they get an offer too good to refuse.

On the one hand, the idea of a team waiting for the best offer before deciding to trade a player is pretty standard fare in all sports.

On the other hand, Edwards noted the Pistons "want to be good and don't want to trade good players" right now.

Bogdanović is one of the few good players on Detroit's roster right now. He's also signed to a team-friendly deal that allows the Pistons to avoid having to move him for financial reasons.

The 34-year-old is making $20 million this season with a $2 million partial guarantee for next season. His 2024-25 salary becomes fully guaranteed for $19 million on June 29.

Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics was the 28th consecutive defeat for the Pistons. They own the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak, but the Sixers did it over two seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

It would seem to make sense for the Pistons to at least shop Bogdanović ahead of the trade deadline. His age probably doesn't fit a realistic timeline for Detroit to become a playoff contender again.

Of course, based on Edwards' reporting of the team wanting to be good, it doesn't sound like the front office is acknowledging this roster is that far away from contention despite having a 2-29 record.

The Pistons invested heavily in Monty Williams as their head coach by signing him to a six-year, $78.5 million deal in May. The contract made him the highest-paid head coach in NBA history until Gregg Popovich got an $80 million extension from the San Antonio Spurs in July.