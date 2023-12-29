X

    British Wrestling Star Kurtis Chapman Dies at 26

    Revolution Pro Wrestling announced Friday that British professional wrestling star Kurtis Chapman died at the age of 26.

    In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, RevPro remembered Chapman and his contributions to the business:

    We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman.<br><br>We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life.<br><br>One of the most gifted… <a href="https://t.co/mBtu3UUDYv">pic.twitter.com/mBtu3UUDYv</a>

    Neither RevPro nor any other wrestling company or outlet had announced Chapman's cause of death as of Friday.

    Chapman, who often went by the nickname "Mad Kurt," made his pro wrestling debut in 2014 and competed in several different promotions, including RevPro, Progress, OTT and GCW, among others.

    Per F4WOnline's Ian Carey, Chapman had not wrestled since June when he successfully defended the Resurgence Arthouse title against Chocolate Thunder, Rayne Leverkusen and Skye Smitson at a show in Leicester, England.

    The talented Brit was perhaps best known for holding RevPro's Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship for 154 days from 2017 to 2018.

    Many of the best European wrestlers in the world have held that title since its inception in 2008, including Finn Balor, Will Ospreay, and Pete Dunne aka Butch.

