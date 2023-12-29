British Wrestling Star Kurtis Chapman Dies at 26

GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced Friday that British professional wrestling star Kurtis Chapman died at the age of 26.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, RevPro remembered Chapman and his contributions to the business:

Neither RevPro nor any other wrestling company or outlet had announced Chapman's cause of death as of Friday.

Chapman, who often went by the nickname "Mad Kurt," made his pro wrestling debut in 2014 and competed in several different promotions, including RevPro, Progress, OTT and GCW, among others.

Per F4WOnline's Ian Carey, Chapman had not wrestled since June when he successfully defended the Resurgence Arthouse title against Chocolate Thunder, Rayne Leverkusen and Skye Smitson at a show in Leicester, England.

The talented Brit was perhaps best known for holding RevPro's Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship for 154 days from 2017 to 2018.