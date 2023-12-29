Lakers' Anthony Davis Has NBA Fans Hyped After Multiple Poster Dunks vs. Hornets

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Anthony Davis was catching bodies in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

The Lakers star showed no mercy on a pair of dunks, giving him four of his 18 first-half points. He also had seven boards and four blocks in the first half, keeping the Lakers close in a slow night from his co-star, LeBron James, who had just five points in the first half.

Davis' first poster came just a few minutes into the game. He set the tone for his night with a dunk over Miles Bridges off of a pick and roll from James.

He followed that up with another poster in the second half. This time the victim was Nick Richards.

Davis' pair of monster dunks sent Lakers fans into a frenzy on social media. It's safe to say fans liked the aggressiveness they saw from the big man.