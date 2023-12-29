X

NBA

    Lakers' Anthony Davis Has NBA Fans Hyped After Multiple Poster Dunks vs. Hornets

    Andrew PetersDecember 29, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a dunk during the first half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    Anthony Davis was catching bodies in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

    The Lakers star showed no mercy on a pair of dunks, giving him four of his 18 first-half points. He also had seven boards and four blocks in the first half, keeping the Lakers close in a slow night from his co-star, LeBron James, who had just five points in the first half.

    Davis' first poster came just a few minutes into the game. He set the tone for his night with a dunk over Miles Bridges off of a pick and roll from James.

    NBA @NBA

    Anthony Davis THROWDOWN early in L.A. 😠<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/I6WIeOw34B">https://t.co/I6WIeOw34B</a> <a href="https://t.co/TBqSqiHyQv">pic.twitter.com/TBqSqiHyQv</a>

    He followed that up with another poster in the second half. This time the victim was Nick Richards.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    🚨 Anthony Davis Poster! 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/Y432ahwH6k">pic.twitter.com/Y432ahwH6k</a>

    Davis' pair of monster dunks sent Lakers fans into a frenzy on social media. It's safe to say fans liked the aggressiveness they saw from the big man.

    Austin reaves burner @HoodiAustin

    ANTHONY DAVIS DUNK ON THAT LIL BOY

    Daebo ice @DaeboIce

    Best AD dunk of the year posterize that chump😤💛💜🤍

    WE STACK CHIPS @LAKERSRISE

    AD= AMAZING DUNK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Tha Wave God 🌊✊🏿 @mr_frankie31

    AD with the nasty dunk!!

    SportsGuy Brazuka @OSportsGuy

    AD MOOOONSTER DUNK

    JSM @JSMYT3

    Oh my goodness AD… that dunk was DISRESPECTFUL 😮‍💨

    LeYak James @YakCantSaveYou

    DUNK ON EM AD

    Beaux @3kConner

    OMG AD DUNK THAT MAN!! 🔥🔥🔥

    Karate Skool @KarateSkool

    ay that pass from Bron to AD for the dunk 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

    The Lakers are hoping to use the momentum from Davis' big first half to spur them to a win over the Hornets. Los Angeles lost its Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics and are searching for a bounce back game to pick up some momentum before the new year.