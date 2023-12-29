X

    Anthony Edwards Thrills NBA Fans as Timberwolves Win vs. Mavs Without Luka Dončić

    Andrew PetersDecember 29, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket while Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Dallas Mavericks defends in the first quarter at Target Center on December 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    Anthony Edwards' outstanding season continued on Thursday night as the fourth-year player dropped a season-high 44 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Dallas Mavericks 118-110.

    In a game where the Mavericks were without their superstar, Luka Dončić, Edwards made sure to take care of business and get the Timberwolves another win. He drilled six three pointers on the night and showed off his crafty skillset all game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Anthony Edwards creating new fadeaway moves 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Aoa4sdvBnk">pic.twitter.com/Aoa4sdvBnk</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Anthony Edwards has 38 points and is 5/5 from downtown!<br><br>Mavs-Timberwolves | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/FZFSr6NXIz">https://t.co/FZFSr6NXIz</a> <a href="https://t.co/IgCrbOjfNr">pic.twitter.com/IgCrbOjfNr</a>

    It's no secret that Edwards is one of the best young players in the league, but another big game ensured that the NBA world knows that he's a rising star.

    Bustin Cider @OhThatsPolo

    Anthony Edwards getting busy 😤

    Max 🕸️ @MaxSD__

    Anthony Edwards is HIM <a href="https://t.co/jNKc4lIvAu">pic.twitter.com/jNKc4lIvAu</a>

    Jahari The Gentleman @JahariKavi

    Anthony Edwards is my MVP so far. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TWolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TWolves</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavs</a>

    Smooth L @Smoothhh_

    Anthony Edwards the truth

    Washed 🐐 @YBeJeff

    I'm taking Ant Edwards over any young player in the league

    Hino🦅 @dinoxdevv

    Ant Edwards is different love bro game ! 🏀

    Nathan Thompson @chunks227

    Anthony Edwards is very good at basketball

    Coeus @CoeusLoner

    Anthony Edwards is a freak of nature

    idc @Tapiasteinher

    Anthony Edwards is special folks

    Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game this season and has proved to be a relentless scorer. Behind his offense, the Timberwolves are sitting in first place in the Western Conference at 23-7.

    Minnesota is looking to continue its success heading into 2024, and more big performances from Edwards will aid the Timberwolves well.

