Anthony Edwards Thrills NBA Fans as Timberwolves Win vs. Mavs Without Luka Dončić

David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards' outstanding season continued on Thursday night as the fourth-year player dropped a season-high 44 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Dallas Mavericks 118-110.

In a game where the Mavericks were without their superstar, Luka Dončić, Edwards made sure to take care of business and get the Timberwolves another win. He drilled six three pointers on the night and showed off his crafty skillset all game.

It's no secret that Edwards is one of the best young players in the league, but another big game ensured that the NBA world knows that he's a rising star.

Edwards is averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game this season and has proved to be a relentless scorer. Behind his offense, the Timberwolves are sitting in first place in the Western Conference at 23-7.