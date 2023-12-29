X

NBA

    Pistons Mocked by NBA Fans After Collapse vs. Celtics, Losing 28th Straight Game

    Andrew PetersDecember 29, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons passes the ball against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at TD Garden on December 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
    Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons looked poised to snap their 27-game losing streak with a huge upset over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

    They held a 21-point lead late in the first half and went into the break with plenty of momentum.

    That lead didn't last, however. The Celtics mounted the comeback and ultimately won the game 128-122 in overtime.

    Boston looked like it could win it in regulation, but the Pistons managed to send the game to overtime in the final seconds after Bojan Bogdanovic tied it up with a put back after Cade Cunningham's missed three. Jayson Tatum had a chance to win it at the buzzer but came up short.

    NBA @NBA

    Bogdanovic's putback ties it up with 4.6 seconds remaining ‼️<br><br>Pistons-Celtics | Live on NBA TV <br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/Q9lUtN6Nv0">https://t.co/Q9lUtN6Nv0</a> <a href="https://t.co/2dAnpoSxg6">pic.twitter.com/2dAnpoSxg6</a>

    Detroit's losing streak is now at 28-games after blowing the huge lead. It was the first time this season that the Pistons had led by 20+, but ultimately the huge lead wasn't enough for them to hold on to.

    NBA University @NBA_University

    Pistons are the only team in the NBA who haven't led by 20+ in a single game this season<br><br>Celtics are the only team in the NBA who haven't trailed by 20+ in a single game this season<br><br>Detroit led Boston by 21 in the first half of tonight's game, snapping both streaks…

    Following Detroit's embarrassing blown lead, NBA fans didn't hold back, trolling the Pistons on social media.

    Strictly 4 My X'ers @Lizzs_Lockeroom

    Celtics said: <a href="https://t.co/wnCv8fo4d2">pic.twitter.com/wnCv8fo4d2</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Pistons fans right now <a href="https://t.co/952pL5o7fh">pic.twitter.com/952pL5o7fh</a>

    AlexHoops @AlexHoops_

    How I imagine it feels to be a Pistons fan right now <a href="https://t.co/Ss5bMTCS8j">pic.twitter.com/Ss5bMTCS8j</a>

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Pistons fans after losing to the Celtics in OT: <a href="https://t.co/78GXfFVhGM">pic.twitter.com/78GXfFVhGM</a>

    bad nascar opinions @badnascarfolks

    Watching the pistons slowly blow a 20pt lead <a href="https://t.co/UtjaB5vsjS">pic.twitter.com/UtjaB5vsjS</a>

    pete rogers, professional diaper changer @petemrogers

    if pistons blow this they should be done playing basketball for the season

    Levi Bright @JASF_Detroit

    Pistons blow a 20 point lead and lose again <br><br>Front office doesn't care. They're just collecting a paycheck <br><br>I'm running out of things to say

    Kofie.bsky.social @Kofie

    I have never seen a team just roll over and quit easier than this team <a href="https://t.co/YXJwLzcP7G">https://t.co/YXJwLzcP7G</a>

    RJ @FinalQueue

    Well Pistons, you tried at least. Then again you guys did blow a 20 point lead against the Celtics <a href="https://t.co/SlsLB0gB4N">pic.twitter.com/SlsLB0gB4N</a>

    Dalana @D_Ran44

    Detroit Pistons can't be real 😭😭 20 point lead ?? And now about to lose in OT ??

    Shadycurls.ron @DonquixoteP4UL

    Pistons blew a 20 point lead against the celtics 🤣 they're so bad at closing games.

    LATINO. WORLD. ORDER @DragunovReigns

    The pistons blowing a 20 point lead is the most pistons thing they could've done LMAOOOOO

    Ryan @ryanmcd92

    Only the pistons blow a 20 point lead at half

    Now the Pistons sit at 2-29 with their last win coming Oct. 28 against the Chicago Bulls. It's not clear what it will take for Detroit to snap its embarrassing losing streak, and the blown lead just adds insult to injury during the dreadful stretch.