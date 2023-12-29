Pistons Mocked by NBA Fans After Collapse vs. Celtics, Losing 28th Straight Game

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons looked poised to snap their 27-game losing streak with a huge upset over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

They held a 21-point lead late in the first half and went into the break with plenty of momentum.

That lead didn't last, however. The Celtics mounted the comeback and ultimately won the game 128-122 in overtime.

Boston looked like it could win it in regulation, but the Pistons managed to send the game to overtime in the final seconds after Bojan Bogdanovic tied it up with a put back after Cade Cunningham's missed three. Jayson Tatum had a chance to win it at the buzzer but came up short.

Detroit's losing streak is now at 28-games after blowing the huge lead. It was the first time this season that the Pistons had led by 20+, but ultimately the huge lead wasn't enough for them to hold on to.

Following Detroit's embarrassing blown lead, NBA fans didn't hold back, trolling the Pistons on social media.