    Greg Schiano, Rutgers Praised for Breakthrough with Pinstripe Bowl Win over Miami

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 28, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights walks out onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Rutgers defeated Miami 31-24 in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, as head coach Greg Schiano's program won a bowl game for the first time since the 2014 season.

    Rutgers Football @RFootball

    𝙏𝒉𝙚 𝙁𝒊𝙣𝒂𝙡 𝘾𝒉𝙤𝒑 ✔️ 🪓 <a href="https://t.co/z67OkHMgL9">pic.twitter.com/z67OkHMgL9</a>

    The Scarlet Knights leaned heavily on the ground game, as running back Kyle Monangai continued his stellar 2023 campaign by repeatedly dominating the Hurricanes' front seven. The Big Ten's leading rusher totaled 163 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, adding 17 more yards as a receiver.

    Rutgers' defense also played a large role in the victory despite some early issues with penalties, stifling a Miami offense that entered the contest averaging 32.1 points per game. This was punctuated by an interception in the second quarter, setting the Scarlet Knights up to score a touchdown and take an early 14-0 lead.

    When Miami recovered a late onside kick with a chance to tie the game at 31, Rutgers was able to force an immediate turnover on downs to seal the win. College football fans praised the Scarlet Nights for the victory in addition to Schiano for turning around a team that went 2-10 before his first season back to the school in 2020.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Rutgers wins their first bowl game since 2014📈 <a href="https://t.co/XAraBpRLhT">pic.twitter.com/XAraBpRLhT</a>

    Big Game Boomer @BigGameBoomer

    Going 7-6 at Rutgers is the equivalent to going undefeated at Ohio State. Schiano has been chopping the wood all season and it's nice to see his hard work finally pay off. <a href="https://t.co/5Tks8sdqEi">pic.twitter.com/5Tks8sdqEi</a>

    Josh Meyers @JoshCMeyers

    Rutgers football's 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl is its 7th ever in program history and 6th under Greg Schiano.

    RutgersSportsTalk @RutgersFBTalk

    Incredible way to end a huge year for the program:<br>- Exceeded expectations with 6 wins<br>- Bowl win vs. Miami<br>- Retained all but 1 starter from the NFL/Portal<br>- Best recruiting class in Schiano 2.0 Era<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrustTheProcess?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrustTheProcess</a> <a href="https://t.co/ixJJLQgW7Z">pic.twitter.com/ixJJLQgW7Z</a>

    Neil Rudel @NeilRudel

    Rutgers went 7-6 with three-score wins over Virginia Tech, Northwestern and Indiana plus beating The U in Pinstripe Bowl. Not to mention Knights' schedule -- at Michigan, at PSU, at Iowa and home w Ohio State. RU plays hard and Schiano consistently gets most out of his roster.

    CFBTalkDaily @CFBTalkDaily

    This guy came back and took over a program that was in SHAMBLES<br><br>People outside of Rutgers don't understand how down bad we were<br><br>A bowl win and 7-6 record is incredible coaching job<br><br>Greg Schiano does not get enough credit for where he has gotten this team.<br><br>🪓🪓🪓🪓🪓 <a href="https://t.co/oCBQaCz9KA">pic.twitter.com/oCBQaCz9KA</a>

    VBCaneFan @VBCaneFan

    Look what Schiano does with a much less talented (on paper) team.

    Matt Vallee @mvall13

    I genuinely respect the hell out of the way <a href="https://twitter.com/GregSchiano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregSchiano</a> coaches, and his players leave it on the line for him.

    CoachesTalk @CoachesTalk

    Greg Schiano is such a good College Football coach.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rutgers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rutgers</a> was very lucky to get him back. The Big Ten is very difficult and only getting harder but he will still get the absolute most out of his teams.<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PinstripeBowl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PinstripeBowl</a>

    Coach Ray Ostrowski @CoachRayO3313

    Greg Schiano is a sneaky great coach

    For Miami, backup quarterback Jacurri Brown took the field after Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal in Nov. and Emory Williams suffered a season-ending arm injury against Florida State in Week 11.

    Brown struggled to find consistency through the air, passing for 181 yards and a touchdown to go along with the aforementioned interception. He was only able to muster 57 yards on his 15 rush attempts, although he scored two more touchdowns on the ground.

    Rutgers has now made two bowl games in the past three seasons after going six straight years without appearing in one.