Nikola Jokić Names LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić Among Top NBA Players

Harry How/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić weighed in on who he believes are the NBA's premier talents this week.

"I'm gonna say Joel [Embiid], Luka [Dončić], you gotta put [Kevin Durant] and LeBron there," Jokić said in an interview with teammate Michael Porter Jr. on his YouTube channel. "Even though they are a little bit older they can still perform…"

He also listed Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have both won championships within the past five seasons. Although he was asked to name his five favorites, Jokić was unable to rank them given the immense talent and impressive résumé that each player possesses.

"I think it's really impossible to say," he later added. "I think you like some player more than some other player, but I think it's really hard to put that top five or even top 10, to be honest."

Jokić has battled with several of the names he listed in the postseason, defeating James' Los Angeles Lakers and Durant's Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 Western Conference playoffs on the road to Denver's first NBA Finals victory in franchise history.

The five-time All-Star has the Nuggets in position to contend for the playoffs once again, leading the team to a 22-10 record through 32 contests.