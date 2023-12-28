Video: Nets' Mikal Bridges Says He's Eaten Chipotle Every Day for Last 10 Years

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges divulged that he has eaten Chipotle every day for the past decade.

In a video for GQ Sports in which he revealed 10 things he can't live without, Bridges said he eats Chipotle daily and has done so since 2013 or 2014 (beginning at 4:30 mark):

Bridges said Chipotle is "too fire" to not eat regularly and shared that his go-to order is a bowl with white rice, double chicken, corn, lettuce and both medium and mild salsa.

His love for Chipotle began while attending Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and carried over to his collegiate career at Villanova.

After winning two NCAA national championships at Nova, Bridges was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and he spent parts of his first five NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns before getting dealt to the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant trade last season.

The 6'6", 209-pound wing is averaging a career-high 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers made per game this season and is in the mix for his first career All-Star selection.