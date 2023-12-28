Report: Bradley Beal Could Return to Suns 'as Soon as This Weekend' from Ankle Injury

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns could be getting some reinforcements soon, as Bradley Beal could be available to return as soon as Friday.

In an appearance on FanDuel TV's Run It Back, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the three-time All-Star is healing quickly from his ankle injury.

"I'm told [Bradley Beal] is progressing, he is ahead of schedule, and I'm told he could return as soon as this weekend," Charania said. "They play on Friday against Charlotte or Sunday against Orlando, those games are within the window for Bradley Beal to make a return to the lineup."

The 30-year-old has missed the team's past five contests after sustaining the ankle injury against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15. Beal was also absent for 12 consecutive games earlier in the season as he dealt with nerve irritation from his back down to his legs stemming from a preexisting back issue (per Charania).

The Suns had high hopes for Beal, bringing him in alongside superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to help the team bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the second round of the playoffs throughout the past two seasons. He was acquired in a June trade with the Washington Wizards as the Suns sent Chris Paul and Landry Shamet as well as several first-round picks to Washington.

However, the trio of stars have failed to remain healthy and a lack of depth has shown as Phoenix has jumped out to a disappointing 15-15 start to the season.

"This year has been a little rocky," Beal admitted in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears on Dec. 23, detailing the tough nature of dealing with several injuries throughout the first few months of the season.

"Not being able to travel my teammates," he added. "Not being able to hoop like I want to. Not being available like that is beyond frustrating, man. It's really hard to put in words. Your most gifted talent that you have is stripped from you. It is taken from you."