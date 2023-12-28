NBA Rumors: Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez to Acquire Controlling Stake in T-Wolves, Lynx

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Major League Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore are reportedly expected to acquire a controlling interest in the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in the coming days.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rodriguez and Lore have until Dec. 31 to purchase a controlling stake in the franchises from current owner Glen Taylor, and they could do so as soon as Thursday.

Rodriguez and Lore purchased a stake in the franchises in 2021 with the understanding that they would take full control of the Timberwolves and Lynx by the end of 2023.

Per Wojnarowski, Rodriguez and Lore were believed to have purchased their stake in the T-Wolves for about $1.5 billion, and A-Rod said at the time that he and Lore looked forward to the next phase in their partnership with Taylor.

ESPN reported in July 2021 that NBA board of governors approved Rodriguez and Lore as limited partners, and that there was a 2.5-year "pathway to control" succession plan in place.

The anticipated shift in power comes at a pivotal time for the Timberwolves, as they have shocked the basketball world by establishing themselves as the top team in the Western Conference so far this season with a 22-7 record.

Minnesota barely reached the playoffs last season, but with Anthony Edwards realizing his superstar potential, Karl-Anthony Towns staying healthy and Rudy Gobert bouncing back from a tough first season with the franchise, the Timberwolves have all the makings of a championship contender.

The T-Wolves have never played in the NBA Finals and reached the Western Conference Finals only once, but the road to a championship could go through Minnesota this season.

Once the transition of power is finalized, A-Rod will become one of the highest-profile athletes to ever own a major professional sports franchise.

The 48-year-old Rodriguez spent 22 seasons as an MLB shortstop and third baseman for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

A-Rod is one of the best players in league history with 14 All-Star selections, three American League MVP awards and one World Series title to his credit.

Rodriguez finished his career with 3,115 hits, 2,086 RBI and 2,021 runs scored, and he ranks fifth all-time with 696 home runs.

A new era in Timberwolves basketball is on the horizon, as Rodriguez and Lore will fully purchase the organization from the 82-year-old Taylor, who first bought it in 1994 and saved it from potential relocation at the time.