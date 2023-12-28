Mikaela Shiffrin Extends World Cup Record to 92 Wins with Giant Slalom Victory

VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

With the new year quickly approaching, Mikaela Shiffrin is closing out 2023 on a high.

The 28-year-old edged out Federica Brignone and Sara Hector to win Thursday's women's World Cup giant slalom in Lienz, Austria. It's her 92nd career World Cup victory, extending the record she set in March.

Shiffrin was well ahead of the field after the first run with a time of 1:01.82, and her sizable lead proved invaluable since her second run (1:04.16) was nearly slow enough to knock her down the podium.

"The second run was great skiing with a little bit more space," she said after the event.

"Federica, a few more gates and she would have probably taken it. So, that's the next thing to learn for the coming races: you have to push in the second run."

Shiffrin added she was "a little back and forth in my thoughts" in terms of her mindset going into the second run. She wanted to maintain her first-place position but avoid getting too aggressive and making a critical error.

Shiffrin now has four World Cup wins for the 2023-24 season, and this was her first in the giant slalom. Her 800 points put her atop the overall World Cup standings, and she improved to third in the giant slalom rankings.