Mikaela Shiffrin Sets Record for Most World Cup Victories in Alpine Skiing History

PONTUS LUNDAHL/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

One day after tying the all-time record for most World Cup victories, Mikaela Shiffrin has broken the record with her 87th career win on Saturday.

The American skier made history with a victory in the slalom. Her 86th career World Cup win on Friday tied the record set by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark in 1989.

Shiffrin put herself in position to win with a dominant first run on the track. She went on cruise control during the second run with a fifth-place finish for a total time that was 0.92 seconds faster than runner-up Wendy Holdener from Switzerland.

Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson was the only other competitor who finished within one second of Shiffrin.

"Pretty hard to comprehend," Shiffrin said in her post-race interview after the win (h/t CNN's Ben Church). "My brother and sister-in-law are here. I didn't know they were coming so that makes it so special."

Following her disappointing turn at the 2022 Olympics, in which she failed to medal in five races, including three she did not finish, Shiffrin has been dominating during the World Cup season.

Saturday marked Shiffrin's 13th victory since November. Twelve of those 13 wins have come in the slalom or giant slalom. The 27-year-old already secured the overall World Cup title for the fifth time in her storied career.

Stenmark won 86 World Cup events from 1975 to '89. He also has three Olympic medals, including two golds from the 1980 Games at Lake Placid.

Shiffrin's 87 wins have come in just over 10 years dating back to December 2012. She also has three Olympic medals (two gold, one silver). Saturday was the 53rd World Cup win in the slalom.