Updated 2023 AEW Worlds End Card and Predictions for Match Order

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view features a stacked card set to be headlined by a top star performing in their hometown.

In the likely main event, MJF will put his 400-plus-day AEW World Championship reign on the line in front of his friends and family on Long Island, New York, against one of the most dangerous and dominant performers in pro wrestling over the past two decades in Samoa Joe.

Additionally, former longtime best friends Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will clash with the TNT Championship hanging in the balance, plus the first AEW Triple Crown champion will be decided when Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley meet in the Continental Classic.

Here is everything you need to know in order to watch those matches and several other intriguing bouts, along with a look at the entire card and predictions for the entire match order.

Where: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

When: Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET (Zero Hour pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

Worlds End Card and Projected Match Order

FTW Championship (Zero Hour pre-show): Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Zero Hour pre-show: 20-man Battle Royal for future TNT Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

8-Man Tag Team Match: Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

Continental Classic Final for Triple Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jon Moxley

TNT Championship No Disqualification Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Top Worlds End Matches to Watch

Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland

For the second time since arriving in AEW in October, Adam Copeland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at Worlds End.

Copeland and Cage have been real-life friends for decades, and during their time together in WWE, they established themselves as not only top singles wrestlers, but one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

While Copeland came to AEW in hopes of having one last tag team run with Christian, Cage turned him down, which led to a recent title match between them.

Christian was victorious the first time around due to interference from Shayna Wayne, who aligned herself withe Cage by hitting Copeland with the TNT title belt.

This time, Cage and Copeland will do battle in a No Disqualification match, meaning any number of auxiliary characters in their rivalry could get involved, and it will be perfectly legal.

Prior to the interference during their Dynamite match, Christian and Copeland put on a spectacular match, and all signs point to them potentially being able to deliver the match of the night at Worlds End.

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

For the past several weeks, the inaugural Continental Classic has played out on Dynamite, Collision and Rampage, and it will finally reach its thrilling conclusion at Worlds End.

Eddie Kingston beat Bryan Danielson in a hard-fought bout to win the Blue League, while Jon Moxley emerged from a three-way match against Swerve Strickland and Jay White to come out on top in the Gold League.

At the start of the tournament, Kingston announced that he would put his ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line, and it was later revealed that the winner would win not only those titles, but also the AEW Continental Championship, making them a Triple Crown champion.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Kingston is one win away from retaining his titles, but in order to do so, he must beat a three-time AEW world champ in Mox.

Kingston and Moxley have been both the best of friends and bitter rivals, and it has resulted in them fighting against and alongside each other in some of the most brutal and memorable matches in AEW history.

The stakes have rarely been as a high as they will be on Saturday, and that should ensure the very best out of both combatants.

MJF vs. Samoa Joe

A few months after successfully defending his AEW Championship against Samoa Joe on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, MJF will put the title on the line against Joe one more time at Worlds End.

MJF and Joe have been closely linked since then, as Joe agreed to help MJF defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions in exchange for a future AEW world title shot.

That match is finally set to happen at Worlds End, and it arguably represents the biggest threat to MJF's record title reign thus far.

Not only is Joe a physical mismatch for MJF, but the champ must also worry about the looming presence of the mysterious Devil and their group of masked assailants, who were revealed to be working with Joe on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

It seems likely that the Devil and their cronies will finally be revealed at Worlds End, and that means they could have a significant hand in the result of the title match.

That alone makes MJF vs. Joe must-see television, as it could completely change the course of AEW moving forward.