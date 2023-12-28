Giants' Tommy DeVito Says He's Learned He Belongs in NFL Despite Benching

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito isn't totally discouraged after getting benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

The undrafted rookie was asked Wednesday what he has learned amid his up-and-down journey.

"That I belong. In the NFL, specifically," he told reporters. "I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That's all it is."

