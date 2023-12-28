X

NFL

    Giants' Tommy DeVito Says He's Learned He Belongs in NFL Despite Benching

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 28, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants in action against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Packers 24-22. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito isn't totally discouraged after getting benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

    The undrafted rookie was asked Wednesday what he has learned amid his up-and-down journey.

    "That I belong. In the NFL, specifically," he told reporters. "I mean, just to go out and to prove that to myself. To the younger me, to the me that was training to be here to this point. That's all it is."

