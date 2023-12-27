Tommy DeVito to Remain Benched as Tyrod Taylor is QB1 vs. Rams, Says Giants HC Daboll

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The surprise story of Tommy DeVito's rise to starting quarterback for the New York Giants has come to an end, at least for one more week.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after DeVito was benched in the Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeVito was 9-of-16 for 55 yards in the first half against the Eagles when Daboll made the switch to Taylor.

The Giants offense showed signs of life with Taylor under center. He wasn't great with just seven completions on 16 attempts, but he hit a deep shot to Darius Slayton for 69 yards late in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 30-25.

New York scored 22 points in the second half to turn what looked like an Eagles blowout into a competitive game. Taylor had the Giants in position to tie the game at the end of regulation, but his final attempt after time expired was picked off in the end zone by Kelee Ringo.

DeVito became a cult hero for Giants fans when he took over the starting role after Daniel Jones tore his ACL in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The undrafted rookie led the team to three consecutive wins from Weeks 11 through 13, including a 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Since that moment in the national spotlight, DeVito has fallen on hard times. He went 20-of-34 with 177 yards through the air and was sacked seven times in a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17.

One byproduct of that three-game winning streak is the Giants are no longer in contention for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They currently own the fifth pick, but could move up as high as No. 2 depending on the results over the final two weeks of the season.