Mavs Ripped by Fans for Wasting Luka Dončić in Loss to Donovan Mitchell-less Cavs

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Dončić put on another show Wednesday thanks to 39 points (20 in the first quarter alone), but it wasn't enough as Dallas Mavericks fell at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-110.

The Cavs were shorthanded without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, while the Mavs remained sans Kyrie Irving.

On paper, Dallas held the edge with Cleveland down three starters, and that's how it initially played out with Dončić outscoring the Cavs by himself (21-20) through nearly the first 10 minutes. The Mavs were also up by as many 20 points in the second quarter before settling for 15-point leads at the half and as much as a 10-point advantage in the fourth.

However, the Mavs went ice cold in the second half, scoring just 41 points. Meanwhile, the Cavs went on a 15-0 fourth quarter run to turn a 105-96 deficit into a 111-105 lead. Dallas missed 10 shots and committed two turnovers during a five-minute stretch.

Five Dončić points on a jumper and a late three cut the Cavs' lead to 113-110, and Dallas found itself with a chance at the tie after Georges Niang missed two free throws. But Max Strus blocked Seth Curry's game-tying three-point attempt to seal the win.

Dončić entered Wednesday on a 12-game tear, averaging 37.6 points, 11.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game capped by a 50-point outing on Christmas Day versus the Phoenix Suns. He continued that torrid pace and looks destined for his fifth straight All-NBA First Team honor.

However, Dončić's performance wasn't enough to overcome a career-night from Jarrett Allen, who posted 24 points, 23 rebounds and six assists. Caris LeVert (29 points off the bench) and Isaac Okoro (24 points) complemented Allen's efforts.

Despite Dončić's best efforts, the Mavs have been a bit lethargic of late, going 3-5 in their past eight games to move to 18-13 (sixth overall in the Western Conference).

Obviously, the team is playing shorthanded without Irving, who plays a key role on this team when healthy (23.0 PPG). But fans noted how Dončić's teammates (and head coach Jason Kidd) have not complemented him well enough right now.