    Mavs Ripped by Fans for Wasting Luka Dončić in Loss to Donovan Mitchell-less Cavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 28, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 27, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    Luka Dončić put on another show Wednesday thanks to 39 points (20 in the first quarter alone), but it wasn't enough as Dallas Mavericks fell at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-110.

    The Cavs were shorthanded without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, while the Mavs remained sans Kyrie Irving.

    On paper, Dallas held the edge with Cleveland down three starters, and that's how it initially played out with Dončić outscoring the Cavs by himself (21-20) through nearly the first 10 minutes. The Mavs were also up by as many 20 points in the second quarter before settling for 15-point leads at the half and as much as a 10-point advantage in the fourth.

    However, the Mavs went ice cold in the second half, scoring just 41 points. Meanwhile, the Cavs went on a 15-0 fourth quarter run to turn a 105-96 deficit into a 111-105 lead. Dallas missed 10 shots and committed two turnovers during a five-minute stretch.

    Five Dončić points on a jumper and a late three cut the Cavs' lead to 113-110, and Dallas found itself with a chance at the tie after Georges Niang missed two free throws. But Max Strus blocked Seth Curry's game-tying three-point attempt to seal the win.

    Dončić entered Wednesday on a 12-game tear, averaging 37.6 points, 11.4 assists and 9.2 rebounds per game capped by a 50-point outing on Christmas Day versus the Phoenix Suns. He continued that torrid pace and looks destined for his fifth straight All-NBA First Team honor.

    However, Dončić's performance wasn't enough to overcome a career-night from Jarrett Allen, who posted 24 points, 23 rebounds and six assists. Caris LeVert (29 points off the bench) and Isaac Okoro (24 points) complemented Allen's efforts.

    Despite Dončić's best efforts, the Mavs have been a bit lethargic of late, going 3-5 in their past eight games to move to 18-13 (sixth overall in the Western Conference).

    Obviously, the team is playing shorthanded without Irving, who plays a key role on this team when healthy (23.0 PPG). But fans noted how Dončić's teammates (and head coach Jason Kidd) have not complemented him well enough right now.

    MarkTEP25 @marktep25

    You're telling me. Bad decisions, shot selection and rotations is the Mavericks identity. <a href="https://t.co/cjzihOKiZA">https://t.co/cjzihOKiZA</a>

    Josh Bowe @Boweman55

    having lively on the floor for a final possession when you need a three is really curious, considering that allows clevleand to freely double with no consequence and that's exactly what happened.

    Dallas_Mavericks @BurrowsRashaun

    Jason kidd better get fired and trades need to happen

    Nguyen Tai Trung @NguyenTaiTrung2

    Mavericks pathetic loss, useless, better fire Jason Kidd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Bervs @ver_b1l

    Mavericks always let luka down ngl

    W.A @_W_A10

    Can Grant Williams be traded at the deadline? If so, pls move off him.. dudes at the vet minimum outperforming him and no he isn't the Maxi replacement

    TheBrotherRuck @BrotherRuck

    If the Mavericks don't trade for a rebounding big man before the trade deadline, Jason Kidd needs fired.<br><br>Seth Curry needs more minutes and more shots every single game.<br><br>Grant Williams, Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr need to practice shooting 3s until the start time of next…

    Mavs Burner @MavsBurner

    So you played Grant Williams more minutes than Lively so that he can end the game with 4 fouls and 25mins and you got destroyed on the boards? What kind of coaching reasoning is that? <a href="https://t.co/WRLD3gPL4V">https://t.co/WRLD3gPL4V</a>

    LukaMvp @JasonNguye77965

    why the hell is tim hardaway jr still on this team

    Bibs @BibsCorner

    As expected. <br><br>"Get it to Luka and he'll figure it out." <a href="https://t.co/V4sDMklT5z">https://t.co/V4sDMklT5z</a> <a href="https://t.co/421dYLwMgD">pic.twitter.com/421dYLwMgD</a>

    MFFL NATION @NationMffl

    Jason Kidd is the worst late game coach I've seen… EVER.

    The Mavericks will look to get back on the winning track Thursday with a road game at the Minnesota Timberwolves.