Lakers Rumors: Athleticism, Speed Prioritized at 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to make some upgrades ahead of the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline, and it appears we finally know which kinds of players the franchise will target this winter.

In response to a question about which positions the Lakers may be looking to upgrade ahead of the deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote on Threads that the Purple and Gold are prioritizing speed and athleticism.

Following Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 16-15 record and appear largely on the outside looking in when it comes to contending for a title.

The most prominent trade rumors involving the Lakers this winter have linked the franchise to a move for Chicago Bulls veteran Zach LaVine.

However, Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported Tuesday that L.A. acquiring LaVine is "unlikely" and NBA insider Marc Stein reported that adding the veteran wouldn't meet the franchise's goals for roster building.

"Could the Lakers' recent struggles—they're 2-5 since winning the In-Season Tournament—and the likely loss of offseason signee Gabe Vincent (left knee) for up to two more months prompt the purple and gold to emerge as a LaVine suitor? That would be a departure from the Lakers' recent preference to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with players on shorter deals to maintain maximum flexibility," Stein wrote.

The Lakers have also been linked to Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that he could be "a potential target" for the franchise.

Murray fits more of the speed and athleticism mold, but it's unclear if the Lakers would be willing to give up the assets necessary to acquire him. Charania noted most teams would want Austin Reaves in a package and that the franchise has no interest in moving the rising star.