Deebo Samuel Calls out Cam Newton, Micah Parsons for Comments on Brock Purdy, 49ers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has fired back at Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons after he took a shot at 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

"Like, bro, we beat you [42-10] a long time ago," Samuel said on Up & Adams on Wednesday. "I don't get why he's so bothered by what we've got going on over here or whatever the case may be."

Samuel also called out former NFL MVP Cam Newton for his comments on Purdy, saying the quarterback tried to get him on his podcast despite calling his quarterback a game-manager.

Parsons also responded to a deleted tweet from Samuel, telling him not to take things too seriously:

The 49ers failed to show up in Monday night's 33-19 loss to the Ravens in what was billed as a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview. Purdy, who entered the game as the presumptive favorite for NFL MVP, threw a career-high four interceptions before he was removed from the game in the fourth quarter due to a stinger. Sam Darnold replaced him and promptly threw a touchdown pass, but he later threw the team's fifth interception.

While many took Monday's loss as an opportunity to dance on the 49ers' grave, the team is still in a good spot. At 11-4, San Francisco is tied with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC but remains in the top spot thanks to its win over Philadelphia from earlier this season.