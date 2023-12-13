Cam Newton Labels Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, Goff as 'Game Managers'

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Quarterbacks in the NFL are expected to carry a lot on their shoulders, but not everyone shares the same burden.

Veteran signal-caller Cam Newtown weighed in on what separates elite quarterbacks from game managers, and he named a quartet of current stars that he would place in the latter category.

"If were were to put that in its own right as 'game managers,' Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and really, Dak Prescott, these are game managers," Newton said. "They're not difference makers."

It's somewhat shocking that Newton would list quarterbacks who are in the MVP conversation as game managers.

Purdy, Tagovailoa, Prescott and Goff all helped lead their teams to first place in their respective divisions entering Week 15 of the 2023 season. While they may benefit from having more talent around them than other quarterbacks, they are still major factors in their teams' success.

Still, Newton remained steadfast in his belief.