    Ja Morant Confirms Celebration vs. Pelicans Was a New Orleans Dance, Not Firing Guns

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 27, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies walks towards the bench during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 26, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant confirmed he was performing a dance popularized in New Orleans when he celebrated after an alley-oop in Tuesday's 116-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Morant threw down a two-handed jam to put Memphis up by six with 13.1 seconds left in overtime. His celebration left some fans believing he was mimicking the use of firearms, an odd choice for a player who received a 25-game suspension for flashing actual handguns multiple times on social media.

    Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

    AYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/hwVXbU5UY7">pic.twitter.com/hwVXbU5UY7</a>

    The two-time All-Star subsequently said he was having some fun by appropriating the "rock ya hips" dance that originated on the Pelicans' home turf:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    you gotta rock ya hips 😂🕺🏽 <a href="https://t.co/A7Y6Cvxng0">https://t.co/A7Y6Cvxng0</a>

    LSU star Malik Nabers previously brought the "rock ya hips" to the gridiron.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    MALIK NABERS WIDE OPEN FOR SIX!<a href="https://twitter.com/LSUfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LSUFootball</a> on top early! <a href="https://t.co/ABCuSUkHZ3">pic.twitter.com/ABCuSUkHZ3</a>

    Morant is certainly enjoying his return to the court. The Grizzlies have won all four games with him back in the lineup, and he's averaging 28.8 points and 8.5 assists.

    At its best, Memphis feeds off the swagger and confidence the 24-year-old exudes, and his absence was certainly glaring in that sense. The team was reeling after a 6-19 start without him, and it looked like the door to the playoffs was already closing.

    With Morant once again leading the way, the Grizzlies have almost immediately transformed into a postseason contender, even if their record doesn't yet show it.