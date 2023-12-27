Ja Morant Confirms Celebration vs. Pelicans Was a New Orleans Dance, Not Firing Guns

Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant confirmed he was performing a dance popularized in New Orleans when he celebrated after an alley-oop in Tuesday's 116-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant threw down a two-handed jam to put Memphis up by six with 13.1 seconds left in overtime. His celebration left some fans believing he was mimicking the use of firearms, an odd choice for a player who received a 25-game suspension for flashing actual handguns multiple times on social media.

The two-time All-Star subsequently said he was having some fun by appropriating the "rock ya hips" dance that originated on the Pelicans' home turf:

LSU star Malik Nabers previously brought the "rock ya hips" to the gridiron.

Morant is certainly enjoying his return to the court. The Grizzlies have won all four games with him back in the lineup, and he's averaging 28.8 points and 8.5 assists.

At its best, Memphis feeds off the swagger and confidence the 24-year-old exudes, and his absence was certainly glaring in that sense. The team was reeling after a 6-19 start without him, and it looked like the door to the playoffs was already closing.