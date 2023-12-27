Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry Say Heat 'Have Enough' Despite NBA Trade Rumors amid Injuries

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro remain optimistic about the Miami Heat as an NBA Finals contender, despite their mounting injuries and frequent appearances in NBA trade rumors.

Speaking to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, the message from Lowry and Herro is "we have enough" right now to reach the top of the mountain.

"Like Kyle said, we do have enough, no matter who's playing and who's sitting," Herro added. "As you've seen lately, we've been winning games. But in order to (get to) our ultimate goal of winning a championship, we'll obviously need everybody."

The Heat have played their last three games without Jimmy Butler due to a calf injury. He's missed a total of seven games so far this season. Herro returned to the lineup last week after missing 18 games with a sprained ankle. Bam Adebayo has already missed 10 games.

Despite all of that turmoil, head coach Erik Spoelstra has the Heat sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-12 record. They have won each of their last three games without Butler.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is having an outstanding rookie season. He had his first career double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds on Christmas Day against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.7 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 30 appearances.

Over the summer, the Heat were frequently mentioned as the most-likely landing spot for Damian Lillard before he got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. They have been cited as a potential landing spot for Donovan Mitchell after this season if the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to trade the four-time All-Star.

Even though Miami's offense currently ranks 14th in rating and 20th in points per game, that will likely improve when the starting five gets on the court together.