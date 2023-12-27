X

NBA

    Ja Morant Electrifies NBA Fans in Grizzlies' OT Win vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 27, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 26: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 26, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant dropped a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds en route to a 116-115 overtime win over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

    The Pelicans led by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies launched a ferocious comeback to tie the game up at 103 to force overtime.

    Desmond Bane's three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining cut the Pels' lead to 103-102.

    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    DESMOND BANE 🙌🙌🙌 <a href="https://t.co/5HiS4eZlvJ">pic.twitter.com/5HiS4eZlvJ</a>

    Bane then blocked a CJ McCollum jumper on the other end, giving the Grizz a chance at the win.

    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    LOCK 'EM DOWN DES! <a href="https://t.co/iI18XOhAVI">pic.twitter.com/iI18XOhAVI</a>

    Jaren Jackson Jr. then got fouled on a shot attempt, and he proceeded to make 1-of-2 from the line.

    In overtime, a Marcus Smart three-point play, a pair of Jaren Jackson Jr. shots and a Morant alley-oop were the big buckets for the Grizz.

    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    WELCOME BACK MARCUS SMART <a href="https://t.co/7H7ziB2Iv4">pic.twitter.com/7H7ziB2Iv4</a>

    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    12 making it look easy 🥷 <a href="https://t.co/SxkaKBn5Jx">pic.twitter.com/SxkaKBn5Jx</a>

    Ja Morant Electrifies NBA Fans in Grizzlies' OT Win vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally

    BIG TRIPPPPP 😤 <a href="https://t.co/K413meO60H">pic.twitter.com/K413meO60H</a>

    NBA @NBA

    JA MORANT. SEALS THE DEAL.<br><br>Memphis pulls out the win in an OT thriller! <a href="https://t.co/AlAyrwxQaO">pic.twitter.com/AlAyrwxQaO</a>

    A Brandon Ingram three cut the Pels' lead to 115-112 with 10 seconds left, but Bane made a free throw in response. A McCollum three as time expired led to the final score.

    The Grizzlies have now won four straight matchups since Morant returned from a 25-game suspension without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. He has averaged 28.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds this season.

    Morant has also led the Grizzlies to two sensational comebacks over the Pelicans. On Dec. 19, New Orleans blew a 24-point lead in a 115-113 contest punctuated by a Morant game-winner.

    After this one, fans and analysts praised another solid Morant performance.

    Hoop Muse @HoopMuse

    Memphis are 4-0 with Ja Morant<br><br>Ja Morant already has more wins than the Pistons (2) and as many wins as the Spurs (4) <a href="https://t.co/DEGx8PPQXu">pic.twitter.com/DEGx8PPQXu</a>

    Jamaican King 🇯🇲 @_karateChris

    Ja Morant just have the IT factor to me. He reminds me of how I use to feel about AI. He may never outright be the defecto best player in the league. Yet it doesn't matter because on any given night he can look like it. Then he can be even more marketable or popular than them.

    vel🇵🇸 @hldmyhvnd

    ja morant lowkey so clutch

    King Crimson @KemalSevilla

    Grizzlies really a different team with Morant playing

    Plug Wa Mwea🌙 @PlugWaMwea

    Ja Morant is cooking big. 4 wins in 4 games since his return 🔥

    bry 🇵🇭 @lopezbryan__

    Morant is special

    🅿️eter 💤 @_pedroo10_

    Ja Morant the goat

    Patina Miller's #1 Groupie @vvsharris

    Ja Morant MVP

    Coach Lew @CoachLewGrizz

    We are 4.5 games out of the play-in. We are making the playoffs. Ja Morant is That Dude

    d. @_312DARIUS

    Vote Ja Morant into the ASG man

    UTØPIAN @KingVon9

    Basketball is more fun when Ja Morant is playing.

    Morant and the Grizzlies will look to make it five straight when they visit the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday.