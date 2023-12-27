Ja Morant Electrifies NBA Fans in Grizzlies' OT Win vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Derick Hingle/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant dropped a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds en route to a 116-115 overtime win over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Pelicans led by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies launched a ferocious comeback to tie the game up at 103 to force overtime.

Desmond Bane's three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining cut the Pels' lead to 103-102.

Bane then blocked a CJ McCollum jumper on the other end, giving the Grizz a chance at the win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. then got fouled on a shot attempt, and he proceeded to make 1-of-2 from the line.

In overtime, a Marcus Smart three-point play, a pair of Jaren Jackson Jr. shots and a Morant alley-oop were the big buckets for the Grizz.

A Brandon Ingram three cut the Pels' lead to 115-112 with 10 seconds left, but Bane made a free throw in response. A McCollum three as time expired led to the final score.

The Grizzlies have now won four straight matchups since Morant returned from a 25-game suspension without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. He has averaged 28.8 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds this season.

Morant has also led the Grizzlies to two sensational comebacks over the Pelicans. On Dec. 19, New Orleans blew a 24-point lead in a 115-113 contest punctuated by a Morant game-winner.

After this one, fans and analysts praised another solid Morant performance.