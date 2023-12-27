Rockets' Dillon Brooks Out vs. Pacers After Suffering Abdominal Injury

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks had his night cut short against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that Brooks had been declared out of the game with a right abdominal oblique strain.

He logged 22 minutes in the game, scoring nine points with a single assist, rebound and block. He notably had scored a layup in the game and stood over Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton before suffering the injury.

Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 27 games for the Rockets. He joined the team this Summer in free agency and has helped Houston get out to a 15-12 start to the season.

Antics like standing over Haliburton were a staple of Brooks' six-season tenure in Memphis, and this agitating play style could pay dividends for a Rockets team looking to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2020.