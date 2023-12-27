X

    Rockets' Dillon Brooks Out vs. Pacers After Suffering Abdominal Injury

    Jack MurrayDecember 27, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 26, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks had his night cut short against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday.

    Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported that Brooks had been declared out of the game with a right abdominal oblique strain.

    He logged 22 minutes in the game, scoring nine points with a single assist, rebound and block. He notably had scored a layup in the game and stood over Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton before suffering the injury.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Dillon Brooks stood over Hali after this bucket 😂 <a href="https://t.co/GFIGmudFUl">pic.twitter.com/GFIGmudFUl</a>

    Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 27 games for the Rockets. He joined the team this Summer in free agency and has helped Houston get out to a 15-12 start to the season.

    Antics like standing over Haliburton were a staple of Brooks' six-season tenure in Memphis, and this agitating play style could pay dividends for a Rockets team looking to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2020.

    Houston currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference.

