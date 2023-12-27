MLB Rumors: Martín Maldonado, White Sox Agree to 1-Year Contract After Astros Stint

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Martín Maldonado is heading to the South Side of Chicago.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Maldonado had come to an agreement on a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox.

This comes after Robert Murray of FanSided had reported that the two sides were close on a deal. The contract reportedly includes an option for a second season.

The 37-year-old is heading into his 13th season in MLB and spent the past five seasons with the Houston Astros. He also notably spent time with the cross-town Chicago Cubs, although that was a short-lived, four game tenure in 2019.

Maldonado does not bring much in the hitting department, with a career average of .207 and three consecutive seasons with an average under .200.

Where Maldonado adds value is on the defensive side of the ball. He won a gold glove in 2017 and was a key presence behind the plate during the Astros run to a World Series victory in 2022. He can reliably start over 100 games a season behind the plate and bring some stability to the pitching staff.

This could signal the end of Yasmani Grandal's tenure in Chicago, as the incumbent catcher remains in free agency. The move also signals an attempt to flip the losing culture with the White Sox, as Grandal's experience with a successful Astros team could rub off on a White Sox team desperate to reach those heights.