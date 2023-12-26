Ron Holland Compares Himself to Jaylen Brown, Mikal Bridges Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland is hoping to separate himself in the race to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and he believes he has skills comparable to two of the league's best two-way players.

When asked who his player comparison would be, Holland told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "I'd say Mikal Bridges and Jaylen Brown. Guys who can guard the ball and make shots when they need to. They can get whatever they want and be able to guard anybody when the coach needs them to."

A 5-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked power forward in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite, Holland chose to play for G League Ignite instead of attending Texas. He added that he feels he brings versatility to both ends of the floor that would make him an instant impact player as a rookie in the NBA.

"I think I can impact the game in all types of ways. Anything the coach needs me to do, I'm able to do. That's what's most versatile about me. I can defend, make plays, and guard. I can play point guard and one through five. I can guard one through four. I'm here to do whatever the coach needs me to do and make myself that much more available."

Holland will likely be competing to be selected No. 1 overall with his G League Ignite teammate Matas Buzelis and USC's Isaiah Collier.