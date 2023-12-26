Knicks' Julius Randle Says NY Has Been 'Most Challenging' Place to Play in His Career

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle recognizes the challenges in playing in the city but that doesn't mean he isn't embracing the opportunity.

In an interview with Shams Charania for Stadium, Randle reflected on the desire within the city for the Knicks to bring home a title and how it is something he desperately wants as well.

"New York has definitely been the most challenging…I want to win so bad," Randle said. "There's nothing more that I want to do other than win a championship here in the city."

He continued by alluding to the lack of recent success in New York compared to the situations he entered in college and in Los Angeles, where the franchise's had recently taken home a title and that caused a less pressured environment.

"I know the city really wants it," Randle said. "When I got to Kentucky, they had just won a championship two years ago. When I got to the Lakers, they had just won it four years ago. Coming here to New York, it was a challenge that I wanted to win a championship."

Randle is in his fifth season with the Knicks and the stretch has been among the most successful of his career. He has earned two All-NBA designations and helped lead the team to the playoffs three times, including an Eastern Conference semi-final run in 2022-23.

He is averaging 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 29 games for the Knicks this season. This has helped New York get off to a 17-12 start to the season and the team currently sits in 6th place in the Eastern Conference.