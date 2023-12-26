Jrue Holiday: Celtics' Tatum, Brown, Horford 'Give Me a Best Chance to Win' NBA Title

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday is gunning for another NBA title, and he believes the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be able to help him accomplish the feat.

Holiday told Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

"We can play small and big. We have great bench players who come in and change the game at any time and can start on other teams. And we have a hunger, JT [Tatum] and JB [Brown] have been a good tandem for a long time and made the Finals. They have hunger to win a championship. Al Horford has also always been an anchor. They give me a best chance to win."

The Celtics have been on the cusp of winning a title over the last couple of seasons, but after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Miami Heat last year, it became clear to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens that something needed to change.

Stevens embarked on a journey to make some significant roster upgrades ahead of the 2023-24 season, and while he had to part ways with the likes of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, he was able to bring in two elite performers in Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, which has paid dividends.

Following a 126-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the Celtics now own the best record in the NBA at 23-6 and are primed to make a run to the NBA Finals, provided everyone stays healthy.