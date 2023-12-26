Darvin Ham Reveals Message to LeBron James, Lakers After Loss to Tatum, Celtics

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham believes the team has enough internally to turn things around after a 126-115 defeat to the Boston Celtics dropped them to 16-15 for the season.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Ham attempted to project a sense of calm amid a stretch of six losses in eight games:

The comments may do little to allay the fears of fans who wonder whether the Lakers could be destined for the play-in tournament for the second straight year. It doesn't help that Ham's message is one he preached a few weeks ago.

The performance of Los Angeles' new-look starting lineup only heightened the overarching concerns.

The quintet of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish helped propel L.A. to a 129-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 23. That same group was then played off the floor against Boston.

Despite Ham's position otherwise, it's increasingly tough to ignore the conclusion the Lakers need to do something drastic if they're going to win anything more while building around the Davis/James axis.

The current squad looks every bit like a 43-win team that got a year older and failed to make any major additions. In particular, Los Angeles desperately needs some more shooting with offseason signing Gabe Vincent hitting just 11.8 percent of his threes so far. L.A. is 28th in made three-pointers (10.9 per game).

It's fair to wonder how much Ham's assessment of the roster is colored by the likelihood of a blockbuster trade. The Lakers have already parted ways with many of their best assets, so general manager Rob Pelinka will have a hard time acquiring a third star who dramatically raises the franchise's ceiling.