Lakers Trade Rumors: Hawks' Dejounte Murray a Potential Target amid Zach LaVine Buzz

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to scour the market in search of some roster upgrades to go alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the search appears to have led them to another star player in the Eastern Conference amid links to Chicago Bulls veteran Zach LaVine.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is a "potential target for the Lakers," The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Tuesday on Fan Duel TV's Run It Back.

The Hawks are struggling mightily this season, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-17 record, and have reportedly made a number of players available leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, including Murray, Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter.

NBA insider Marc Stein, who spoke with several teams at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, reported Monday that multiple franchises believe Atlanta will explore moving Murray this winter.

"Multiple teams consulted in Orlando believe that the Hawks will explore their trade options with Dejounte Murray over the next six weeks leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline," Stein wrote.

The Hawks acquired Murray ahead of the 2022-23 season in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs and the two sides finalized a four-year, $120 million extension in July that begins next season.

Murray has been a consistent contributor for the Hawks and is putting together another solid season, averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 29 games while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

However, it's seeming more and more likely that Atlanta needs to enter a rebuild, and Murray is perhaps the franchise's biggest trade asset as it's hard to envision Trae Young being moved.

Murray figures to fetch a significant return for the Hawks, and Charania noted that if the Lakers want to land a star player, a package is going to have to include players like Austin Reaves or Max Christie.

"That's who teams will want," Charania said. "The Lakers obviously have shown no inclination of moving Austin Reaves, don't want to move Austin Reaves, but those are the types of players that teams will ask for."