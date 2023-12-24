NBA Rumors: Hawks' Dejounte Murray Seen as 'Ideal Trade Target' by Knicks Insiders

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As the New York Knicks look to make the leap to the next level, there are members of the front office that reportedly see Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray a good fit.

Ian Begley of SNY reported that some inside the Knicks' front office view Murray as an "ideal trade target" and someone who would pair well alongside Jalen Brunson.

Begley noted the Knicks had interest in trading for Murray in the 2022 offseason and was someone who was deemed to be "a great fit" with Brunson.

Acquiring Murray would be a pretty big splash for the Knicks. He is averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 29 games for the Hawks this season, and was notably traded to the Hawks just 18 months ago.

He signed a four-year extension with Atlanta in July but still has remained in trade rumors. The Knicks interest in him was described as "exploratory" and Begley projected that a trade would need to include "several first-round picks and young, ascending players."

If the Knicks were to decide that price was worth it for Murray, there may be another issue to sort out. Murray is represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, and Paul has notably been reluctant to do business with the Knicks in the past.

Begley noted that Knicks president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley were both agents at CAA before joining New York and that this dynamic has long been a factor, as it was previously reported Paul and Klutch opposed a possible Zach LaVine trade to the Knicks from the Chicago Bulls.

Begley reported that Paul's reluctance is still there, but noted "if Murray wanted specifically to play for the Knicks, Paul wouldn't stand in the way" and would help make the move a reality.