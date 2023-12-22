Knicks Trade Rumors: Hawks' Dejounte Murray, Raptors' OG Anunoby Among NY's Targets

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly interested in acquiring Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Toronto Raptors defensive-minded forward OG Anunoby via trade, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

It doesn't appear that any trade is impending, considering that the Knicks' interest in Murray is described as "exploratory." However, that could change as the Feb. 8 trade deadline grows closer.

New York has gotten off to a 16-11 start this season, good enough to place them in a tie for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is averaging a career-high 25.3 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from behind the arc on 6.6 attempts each night. All-NBA forward Julius Randle bounced back from a rough start to the season, putting up 25.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 53.2 percent shooting over his past 17 appearances.

They've blossomed into one of the league's more formidable duos, although New York's defense will need to improve if the team wants to go on a playoff run. Starting center Mitchell Robinson has typically anchored the Knicks' defense, although the team reportedly projects that he'll miss the rest of the 2023-24 season due to an ankle injury (via Shams Charania of The Athletic).

In the six games since Robinson sustained the injury, New York owns a defensive rating of 119.9 which ranks 19th among all NBA teams (per NBA.com). The Knicks' front office could look to acquire Murray or Anunoby to help, who have both made All-Defensive teams during their career.

The Raptors forward is one of the best perimeter defenders in the association, averaging a league-leading 1.9 steals per game last season. He's able to use his quickness to stick with smaller guards while being strong enough to take on larger assignments without getting overmatched. The Knicks have previously been interested in him, as they "made a play" to trade for him last season (via The Athletic's Fred Katz).

While Murray isn't as strong of a defender as Anunoby, his offensive output makes him an intriguing option to pair with Brunson in New York's backcourt. The former All-Star is averaging 20.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 45.2 percent shooting. With the Hawks currently sitting at 12-15 after 27 games, general manager Landry Fields could move the 27-year-old and re-tool the roster around Trae Young.