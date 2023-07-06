Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks Finalizing 4-Year, $120M Contract amid Trade Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite being included in trade rumors this offseason, Dejounte Murray's time in Atlanta will continue.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a four-year, $120 million maximum extension with the veteran guard, according to Bleacher Report and TNT's Chris Haynes.

The moves comes as somewhat of a surprise after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported June 22 (h/t RealGM) that the Hawks are under a mandate from ownership this summer to get under the luxury tax.

Windhorst added that Trae Young hadn't been included in trade discussions but that Murray could be available.

On June 27, the Hawks and Jazz agreed to a trade that sent John Collins to Utah, clearing up a significant amount of cap space for Atlanta.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that there was "optimism among league personnel familiar with the situation that Atlanta will come to terms on a contract extension" with Murray.

Murray was entering the final year of his contract in 2023-24 worth $18.2 million.

The Hawks acquired Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in June 2022 in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. He averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 74 games last season while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from deep.

Murray proved to be a solid fit alongside Young in 2022-23, but the Hawks failed to meet expectations, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record before falling to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Now that Murray is locked up to a long-term extension, it appears the Hawks are keen on building their roster around him and Young in 2023-24 and beyond.

The Hawks will try to bounce back next season, but it's going to be difficult for the franchise to compete for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference with the Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in command.